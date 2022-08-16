The Star lifts ban on two players accused of edge sorting

A judge has ruled that the players did not break the law.

The players had filed a complaint in 2020 after they were banned in 2018.

Australia.- The Queensland Civil and Administrative Court has revoked an order that prevented two men, Mark Timothy Grant and Nathan Trent Anderson, from entering The Star Entertainment Group properties. They were banned for using an edge sporting technique while visiting the Star Gold Coast casino in Queensland in 2018.

The pair took advantage of “sloppy dealers” and various card-making flaws to gain an advantage over the house. The casino operator stated the pair’s ability to identify a manufacturing defect in the casino’s cards had helped them predict the cards that would be played in pontoon, the Spanish variant of blackjack.

The casino operator said that edge sorting violated gambling laws because it was based on “dishonest” activity and banned the two players from all Star casinos. However, Grant and Anderson, filed a lawsuit in Queensland, asking a court to overturn Star’s injunction.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Court has now ruled that the offenders did not engage in any form of dishonesty involving lying, cheating, stealing or cheating in the ordinary sense. The judge acknowledged that while Grant and Anderson could have used edge-sorting techniques to gain an advantage over the house, they did nothing illegal.