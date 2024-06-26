The Star appoints Steve McCann as CEO and managing director

McCann will join The Star on July 8.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has named Steve McCann as chief executive officer and managing director. He is set to join the company on July 8, subject to regulatory approvals. He will replace David Foster, who was appointed CEO temporarily following the resignation of Robbie Cooke in March.

The casino operator described McCann as a highly experienced global executive with 28 years of experience in gaming, leisure and real estate. In his most recent role, he served as chief executive officer and managing director at Crown Resorts. Before that, he spent over a decade as group CEO of Lendlease Corporation Limited. Before joining Lendlease in 2005, McCann held senior leadership positions at ABN AMRO and Bankers Trust.

Anne Ward, The Star chairman, said: “Following a comprehensive search process, the Board is very pleased to have secured a CEO of Steve’s calibre, experience and respect in the market. Given his time with Crown, and previous long-standing leadership at Lendlease, he has the right credentials to lead The Star’s remediation program.

“His track record reflects his capability to work collaboratively with multiple stakeholders and lead meaningful transformational change and cultural renewal. This experience will be invaluable as we work towards rebuilding trust and expediting the sustainable transformation of The Star.”

McCann said: “I look forward to joining The Star at this critical time. I recognise that there are many complex issues and challenges for the company to address. I am committed to working with the Board and the various stakeholders to help drive change, restore confidence and achieve a sustainable resolution.”

