The Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific are heading to Manila in June

Press release.- Gambling Insider has announced that the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 will be held in Manila during SiGMA Asia in June.

“Last week, we unveiled the winners of the 7th Global Gaming Awards EMEA which were held at London’s Hippodrome Casino. Now our focus turns to Asia-Pacific. We are thrilled to share that the 2024 Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific will be held on 4th June in Manila, during the SiGMA Asia event,” they announced.

“The 2022 and 2023 virtual editions of the Global Gaming Awards APAC were received so well by the industry in the region, and of course, our plan was always to have an in-person gathering where we can collectively celebrate suppliers and operators that have been successful in this part of the world,” said Mariya Savova, event manager of the Global Gaming Awards.

“Last year, SiGMA proved that its Asia event is a must-attend one for anyone who does or wants to do business in the region. We are extremely happy and grateful to the SiGMA team for giving the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific a home. June can’t come soon enough,” she added.

The Global Gaming Awards are regarded as the most prestigious Awards in the gaming industry, due to the strict shortlisting and voting processes put in place. Each company and individual is always shortlisted for a specific reason, which is released in the public domain.

“We are very excited to be in partnership with the Global Gaming Awards and are very much looking forward to having their prestigious ceremony form part of SiGMA’s 2024 event calendar,” commented SiGMA CEO, Emily Micallef.

The Shortlist is decided through extensive research by the Gambling Insider team, consultation with independent industry experts, and review of self-nominations, submitted by companies. The self-nominations window is now open, so all suppliers and operators from across Asia-Pacific are encouraged to submit their nominations, detailing what they have achieved in the past 12 months.

The full Shortlist will be revealed in May and the winners will be chosen by 30 executives from the APAC gaming industry with KPMG in the Crown Dependencies independently adjudicating the voting process.

The Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific are powered by Gambling Insider and the event’s Lead Partner is BetConstruct. The winners will be revealed at a luncheon event on Day 2 of SiGMA Asia – 4th June.