The 32nd Australasian Gaming Expo closes its doors

Over 8000 delegates participated in the event over the three days.

Press release.- The Australasian Gaming Expo (AGE) opened this week to an enthusiastic crowd at ICC Sydney. Now in its 32nd year, the AGE demonstrated the ongoing need for face-to-face business networking, with over 8000 delegates participating in the event over the three days.

After a welcome address from Jinesh Patel, the Gaming Technologies Association’s CEO, the event opened to an inviting exhibition floor and an information-driven seminar program. With over 220 exhibitors from all industry sectors, the halls were active with trade and technical demos.

New exhibitor, Uplatform took home the ‘Best Stand’ shell scheme award at this year’s event. Big Screen Video took out the ‘Steve Cowan Memorial Award’, presented to an exhibitor for innovation and participation in the industry.

Emceed by Michelle Pascoe, the three-day seminar program set the scene for industry discussions relating to AML, cashless gaming, staffing, customer experience, AI, leadership and more.

“We were delighted to see our seminar programs, featuring industry experts, draw strong audiences across the three days,” Patel said.

After the close of day one, many delegates made their way to Doltone House at Jones Bay Wharf for the Inaugural Combined Manufacturers Cocktail Party. The event was hosted by the Gaming Technologies Association’s (GTA). The event brought together the manufacturers with their clients to celebrate with cocktails and canapes overlooking Sydney harbour.

Three lucky visitors to AGE won an educational trip to Las Vegas to visit the Global Gaming Expo. Drawn daily on the show floor, these attendees were overwhelmed to learn they had won. The winners came from CHRG (Castle Hill RSL Group), Manly Leagues Club, and Sunnybank Community & Sports Club.

A highlight of day two of the event was a surprise visit from Mr Len Ainsworth. Mr Ainsworth connected with exhibiting staff and former colleagues and marked his 100th Birthday with a celebration and cake on the Ainsworth stand.

This year the AGE said farewell to Judy Rayner, the event’s sales agent since 1990. Judy has many great memories of the AGE and its exhibitors and noted that many have become close friends.

“We’d like to thank Judy Rayner for her 34 years of involvement in the AGE,” said Patel. “Judy has been an integral part of the event since its start in 1990”.

“The AGE is an excellent opportunity to keep up with all the latest trends and see what services and products are available from exhibitors you may not otherwise connect with. We believe 2023 has delivered maximum value and a satisfying experience for visitors, exhibitors and sponsors,” Patel concluded.

The AGE will return from 14-16 August 2024.