Thailand: 126 arrested for alleged Euro 2024 betting

Police carried out several raids during the first two days of Euro 2024.

Thailand.- The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has announced that 126 people were arrested over the weekend for allegedly betting on the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship. Police lieutenant general Akkaradej Pimolsri said six were detained for facilitating betting, while 117 were arrested for placing bets. The rest were allegedly involved in distributing betting tickets.

The arrests took place in various locations, including nightclubs and other venues showing live broadcasts. Police seized approximately 150 betting tickets and 11,000 baht in cash. Police stations across the country have been instructed to intensify efforts to tackle football betting, including online betting. Entertainment venues airing live broadcasts of Euro 2024 matches are under particular scrutiny.

