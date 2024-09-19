Thai boxer arrested for alleged promotion of illegal gambling websites

Sutthiwat is accused of promoting gambling on Facebook.

Thailand.- The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) have arrested a Thai boxer known as Sutthiwat for allegedly promoting gambling websites for THB1,500 ($45) per post on his Facebook page, which has 440,000 followers. Officers claim the boxer has admitted to the offence.

Section 12 of the Gambling Act 1935 bans gambling ads that have not been approved. Police have issued a warning to discourage people from illegal gambling and to report any suspicious activities. The only legal forms of gambling in Thailand are horse racing in Bangkok and the government-sponsored Thai lottery.

See also: Royal Turf Club of Thailand reportedly plans US$5.88bn IR investment

Thai coalition party proposes state-run casinos

Korrawee Prissananantakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong, has said that the coalition party is in favour of the bill to legalise entertainment complexes with casinos but is concerned that a few companies may come to dominate the industry. He proposed that the government could explore the option of managing and running the casinos itself, suggesting this would generate income for Thais rather than a select group of investors.

Bhumjaithai has always supported Pheu Thai’s concept of an entertainment complex, but Prissananantakul said the party is opposed to the construction of integrated resorts (IR) in small cities as it may lead to unfair income distribution.