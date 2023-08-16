Taiwan court revokes residency of former Macau junket boss Levo Chan

The court considered his role as an advisor for a Chinese city.

Taiwan.- A recent ruling by a Taiwan court has resulted in the revocation of the residency rights of Levo Chan Weng Lin, the former head of the Macau casino junket Tak Chun Group. The decision stems from his advisory role for a city in Fujian province.

In April, the Macau Court of First Instance sentenced Levo Chan Weng Lin to 14 years in prison on 34 charges, including organised crime, illicit gaming activities, fraud and money laundering. Chan was ordered to pay nearly HKD779.7m (US$99.3m) in compensation to the government and five casino operators.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Chan sought an extension to his residency in Taiwan on the grounds of a family reunion. However, his application was denied by immigration authorities who moved to invalidate his permit. Chan challenged the decision in court, but the court upheld the immigration agency’s decision. Chan may still appeal against the ruling though.