Taiwan: 35 arrested over illegal gambling

Police have dismantled an illegal gambling hub that was operating in the back of a restaurant in Taichung’s Dali District.

Taiwan.- Police in Taichung have arrested 35 people following a raid on a restaurant in Taichung’s Dali District. Among those arrested were three migrant workers and a suspect who was wanted for drug-related crimes.

According to Taipei Times, police arrived at the restaurant after receiving multiple complaints reporting the venue often received a lot of people, and no one was eating. In the back of the restaurant, police found four employees and 31 people playing the poker game Niu Niu, in which players win by beating the dealer.

During the raid, police seized gambling devices and more than NT$600,000.