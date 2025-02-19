TaDa Gaming to attend its first AIBC Eurasia Summit

The event will take place on February 23-25 in Dubai.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming will attend its first AIBC Eurasia Summit, in Dubai, from February 23-25 at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City.

The Eurasia Summit will be held in conjunction with Affiliate World, giving access to 5,000 affiliates, with 14,000 delegates expected to attend. Anticipation for successful networking and information sharing across digital industries in the region is high.

TaDa will be demonstrating its localised and tailored products at Stand 84G. Delivering measurable results through prioritising technology and innovation, these products enable significant engagement with multiple demographics and have helped build TaDa’s name for powerful partnerships.

Eurasia is an important market for TaDa, and the company has already begun building a strong presence there. Actively partnering with leading local businesses to enhance localisation skills and providing an international team to respond to clients’ interests has proved successful to date. TaDa is looking to extend its reach through similar strategic collaborations.

Sean Liu, director of product management, commented: “Business-friendly regulation schemes and government support help put Eurasia at the forefront of the digital business world. We are delighted to meet key operators and the companies driving this dynamic new environment and to show them the value our products bring to the industry.”