Sports industry to convene for GBA Summit in Macau

Macau expects to host around 300 professionals for the inaugural Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit.

Macau.- The inaugural Greater Bay Area International Sports Business Summit will gather approximately 300 sports industry professionals on February 23 and 24 at the Galaxy International Convention Center. Co-hosted by Realeague, Lanxiong Sports, and Macau Pass, and organised by Modern Sports, the event aims to bring together key decision-makers for networking and to plan the future of the sports industry.

The summit is expected to feature figures such as Joe Tsai, chairman of Alibaba and owner of the Brooklyn Nets, former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, and Li Ning, founder of the sportswear brand of the same name. They will contribute to the discussions on topics including sports investment, professional competitions, fan economy, sports marketing and women’s sports.