South Korea: police investigate suspected illegal gambling website with 7,300 staff

Police in Jeonju have arrested 11 people and are investigating another six over an illegal gambling website aimed at foreign gamblers.

South Korea.- Police are investigating 17 people over an illegal gambling website that they have suggested was worth KRW120bn (US$92.1m). The site had allegedly been targetting overseas gamblers since January 2018.

Police detected the operation in South Chungcheong Province. According to Yonhap News, 11 people have been arrested and another six are being investigated. They said they believed nearly 7,300 people were employed at five offices to pay gambling bonuses or provide currency exchange services. Officials said the operation moved offices every two or three months to avoid police surveillance.

South Korea has strict rules related to the gaming industry. Local citizens can only wager on boat racing, bike racing, horse racing and participate in lotteries. They are also allowed to gamble in selected casinos. However, online gambling is prohibited.