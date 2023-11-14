Singapore’s October visitor arrivals hit 1.13m

Indonesia remains Singapore’s top source market.

Singapore.- October visitor arrivals in Singapore totalled 1.13 million, according to recent data from the Singapore Tourism Board. That takes the total for the first 10 months of 2023 to 11.27 million, a rise of 147.2 per cent year-on-year to 71 per cent of 2019 levels.

Indonesia and China maintained their positions as the top source markets in October, contributing 180,880 and 122,760 visitors respectively. Chinese tourists had an average stay of 4.35 days and Indonesians 2.88 days. The overall international average was 3.55 days.

According to the STB, the top source markets in the first ten months were Indonesia (1.87 million), China (1.13), Malaysia (891,900), India (887,270), and Australia (884,260). Singapore is home to two casino resorts: Resorts World Sentosa, operated by Genting Singapore, and Marina Bay Sands, a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.