Singapore’s GRA hires new agency to handle social media profiles

The main objective of the new agency will be to increase the GRA’s visibility and awareness of its tasks.

Singapore.- The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) has picked AKIN to oversee its social media initiatives following a competitive pitch. AKIN was selected for a two-year term, with the possibility of an extension for an additional year.

GRA’s objectives also include the creation of educational content to clarify gambling regulations along with human interest stories and updates on regulatory developments.

Arvin Tang, managing director at AKIN, said, “We are thrilled to be chosen as the creative force behind GRA’s new social media front. Our team is excited to employ our expertise in content creation to develop compelling narratives that resonate with the community and elevate GRA’s presence on social media.”

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore (GRA) was launched in August 2022. It has the authority to issue operator licences for gambling services such as betting and lottery businesses, gaming machine rooms and gambling in private establishments.