Singapore and Malaysia police make 43 arrests in operation against illegal gambling

Eight men and one woman are scheduled to be charged in court today

Singapore.- The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) have arrested 41 men and 2 women aged between 34 and 82 as part of an investigation into an organised criminal group that was allegedly involved in operating illegal remote gambling.

Between June 30 and July 1, officers from various departments carried out raids at locations in Singapore which led to the arrest of 37 men and 2 women, while officers in Malaysia arrested 4 Singaporean men. The SPF issued orders to stop the disposal of 7 properties worth more than SG$10.7m and seized cash, jewellery, luxury watches computers and over 40 bank accounts.

Eight men and one woman are scheduled to be charged in court today (July 2), for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022. Investigations against the other people are ongoing.

According to Section 18(3)(a) of the Gambling Control Act 2022, those convicted of conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent may face a fine of up to SG$200,000 and imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Acting deputy commissioner of police (Investigation and Intelligence), concurrent director criminal investigation department, Zhang Weihan, said, “The Police take a serious view against all forms of illegal betting activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law. Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling.

“To counter transnational organised crime, the SPF will work closely with foreign counterparts, such as the RMP, to detect and deter these syndicates who target our citizens.

“I would like to thank the director criminal investigation department of RMP, commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain and his officers for their strong support and commitment to tackling transnational organised crime groups who perpetuate crimes in Singapore. The SPF will continue to work with our partners to detect and dismantle criminal syndicates wherever they choose to operate.”

See also: Singapore casinos face “moderately high” money laundering risk, report says