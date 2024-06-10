SiGMA Asia will return to Manila in 2025

SiGMA Asia announced the dates for the 2025 edition.

Press release.- SiGMA Asia has announced that it will hold next year’s event in Manila between the 1st and 4th of June, 2025. The agenda will include a pre-event party on the 1st, followed by the prestigious SiGMA Asia Awards ceremony on the 2nd. The conference and expo runs across the 3rd and 4th – taking place once more at the SMX Convention Centre in Pasay, Manila.

This will be the third event to be held in the Philippines, following SiGMA Asia’s inaugural launch back in July 2023, and will see a 40 per cent increase in footprint, with some new areas included in the floorplan.

The second day of the SiGMA Asia summit is currently underway at the SMX Convention Centre – Manila’s largest expo venue, where over 350 speakers are discussing the challenges and innovations shaping the future of Asia’s gaming and emerging tech markets, and 250+ exhibitors make up a bustling, 2-floor expo.

Tonight: The SiGMA official party

SiGMA’s official party is back, and we’re pulling out all the stops to make this a night like no other. Our musical lineup for the night is off the charts, featuring musical duo Savage & SHē join DJ JJoy and Oshien Zuky. For entrance, please present your badge, wristband, or ticket at the door. Open to all ticket holders.

SiGMA Asia to hold a retreat in South Korea

SiGMA Asia has announced that it will hold an igathering retreat in Incheon, South Korea, this August. The VIP guest experience, which is supported by K36, will include two nights at Inspire Entertainment Resorts’ beautiful new integrated resort, as well as a full agenda of networking and conference activities.

This exclusive invitation includes airfare and two nights of accommodation at the luxury Inspire resort.

