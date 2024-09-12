Senator Gatchalian: “Regardless of who becomes President, POGOs will no longer be permitted”

Gatchalian says the Senate is determined to pass a bill banning offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has confirmed that the Senate is working to put president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban offshore gambling operations into legislation as soon as possible. Speaking at a press conference, he said he expected a bill would be ready in two weeks.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means is considering consolidating Senate Bill Nos. 63, 1281, and 2752 with SBN 2689 filed by Gatchalian. The latter would revoke Republic Act No. 11590, which pertains to the taxation of offshore gaming operators.

Gatchalian said: “We will clearly define what constitutes POGOs, what they are, and what businesses are associated with them, to institutionalise the ban. Regardless of who becomes President, POGOs will no longer be permitted because it will be established by law.”

The term POGO is no longer used officially. When asked whether the law would include internet gaming licensees (IGLs), the new name for POGOS, the senator said the bill would “prohibit corporations from taking bets from outside. Therefore, we will ban offshore gaming operators and related taxation.

He added: “IGL is not explicitly mentioned in the law; it is just a rebranding by PAGCOR. The law specifically refers to Philippine offshore gaming operations.”

Gatchalian said senators are also looking into domestic e-gaming, which some senators also want to ban.

“The revenue from e-gaming is growing, but we have also identified regulatory weaknesses. For example, it is very easy to open an account for e-gaming. Even if you provide a fake name, you can still open an account,” Gatchalian stated.