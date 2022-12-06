Second auction of IPI gaming equipment to take place on December 9

The second auction will include gaming tables and slot machines.

Northern Mariana Islands.- IPI’s receiver Clear Management Ltd has announced that it will begin the second auction of the casino operator’s property on Friday (December 9). The inventory published at www.gamingequipmentauction.com comprises Aristocrat Helix slot machines, Bee-tek electronic dealing shoes, banknote counters and gaming tables, among other products.

According to the receiver, all the products are in working order. A third auction will take place on January 6 2023. In the first auction in October, Clear Management sold IPI gaming equipment worth $410,000.

Meanwhile, IPI is looking for investors to help it reopen its casino in Saipan next year. Speaking at the Commonwealth Casino Commission board’s monthly meeting, Xing said an investor was expected to come on board soon and that IPI would be able to open its casino in the first half of the year.

Asked by CCC chair Edward C. Deleon Guerrero when IPI would appoint a chief executive officer, Zing said any major investor would be involved in the decision. However, Deleon Guerrero said the appointment of a CEO should come first along with guidance on how IPI will fulfil its commitments.