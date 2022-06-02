Sands China plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

Sands China has announced long-term plans to reduce its carbon emissions.

Macau.- Sands China continues to work to minimise its environmental impact. At Global Exhibitions Day 2022, the company announced plans to reduce its carbon emissions from its 2018 baseline by 17.5 per cent by 2025. It aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with Macau’s Second Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development for the 2021-2025 period.

Sands China said: “The company’s carbon footprint has seen a 32 per cent decrease in Scope I (direct) and Scope II (indirect) emissions since its baseline year of 2018, which includes the impact of the operational downturn associated with the global pandemic.”

Macau’s five-year plan was released last year to promote the acceleration of economic diversification and cooperation with other regions given the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Macau’s economic structure. Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, had said he expects Macau to become “carbon neutral” before 2060.

At Global Exhibitions Day, Sands China also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Macau Fair & Trade Association.

Sands China introduces new post-maternity benefits for staff

New mothers at Sands China can work one hour less per shift and enjoy regular work shifts without rotation during the first 30 days after they resume work following childbirth. The measure, introduced on May 8, is part of a series of benefits amid the company’s commitment to become an equitable workplace that safeguards women’s rights. Sands China currently has 12,000 female staff members.

Sands China president, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, said: “Sands China is proud to be the first integrated resort operator in Macau to pioneer these new benefits. These measures will allow new mothers to enjoy extra time with their families by arriving to work an hour later or leaving an hour earlier, giving them more time to take care of themselves and their newborns.”