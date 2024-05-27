RGB International announces board changes

Chuah Eng Meng has been appointed principal officer.

Macau.- RGB International (RGBI) has announced a series of changes in its board. Chuah Eng Meng has been appointed principal officer. His sister, Chuah Hui Jing, has been named executive director.

According to the company, Chuah Eng Meng started his career as a market consultant with Starseries Development in 2013 and then joined Channel Paradise as chief operating officer in 2016. He joined RGBI in 2019 as products director and was promoted to vice president, sales support & marketing (SSM) in 2020.

Chuah Hui Jing previously held a role in the company as a non-executive director. Both are children of Dato’ Seri Chuah Kim Seah, the managing director and a major shareholder of RGBI.

The company has also reported that senior vice president, of corporate and regulatory compliance Ganaser Kaliappen, a former Malaysian diplomat who joined the group in 2004, has become an executive director. Surinder Singh, a Malaysian lawyer specialising in civil and litigation work, has become an independent non-executive director.

RGB’s profit to shareholders increased by 682.8 per cent year-on-year to MYR36.5bn for full-year 2023. Aggregate revenue was MYR707.8m, up 159.7 per cent from 2022.