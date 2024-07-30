Regulating the Game welcomes Dr Ron Ben-David as keynote speaker

The annual Regulating the Game offers industry leaders a chance to discuss gambling law, innovation, and sustainability.

Press release.- The organisers of the “Regulating the Game” conference today (July 30) announced that Dr Ron Ben-David, deputy chair at the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, will be a keynote speaker at the 2025 edition of the conference in Sydney. “Prepare for a unique blend of expertise and insights as Dr Ben-David shares his extensive experience in regulatory and governance reforms,” said the organisers.

Dr Ben-David is an accomplished speaker with a wealth of knowledge derived from his diverse career. He currently holds the position of Professorial Fellow at the Monash Business School (Monash University) and acts as the principal of Solrose Consulting.

From 2008 to 2019, he served as the full-time chair of the Essential Services Commission of Victoria, spearheading impactful reforms. Furthermore, he led the secretariat for Professor Ross Garnaut’s climate change review in 2008 and spent a decade as a senior leader in the Victorian public service, including a tenure as deputy secretary in the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Known for his free-thinking and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom, Dr Ben-David writes and presents extensively on market, regulatory, and governance reforms. His involvement with organisations like ClimateWorks Australia, the Consumer Policy and Research Centre, and the Regulatory Policy Institute further showcases his dedication to impactful regulatory practice.

Paul Newson, principal at Vanguard Overwatch, stated: “Having Dr Ron Ben-David share his expertise and insights at Regulating the Game 2025 will be illuminating. His unique perspective and vast experience are sure to provoke thought and inspire discussions and innovation. This conference continues to set high standards with unmatched speaker line-ups and content that addresses the sector’s most pressing issues.”

The Regulating the Game conference is fast becoming a landmark event renowned for fostering regulatory and sector leadership, pioneering thinking, and stimulating conversations and collaborations. It continues to build on its legacy of excellence, further solidifying its position as a crucial gathering for regulatory and industry professionals.

