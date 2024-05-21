Quezon City mayor bans city officials from Solaire North IR

Joy Belmonte said Solaire Resort North will use facial recognition technology to prevent entry.

The Philippines.- Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte has prohibited the city’s 19,000 officials and employees from gambling at the upcoming Solaire Resort North integrated resort (IR). The decision was revealed during the 1st International Conference on Responsible Gambling and Gaming Addiction at the Novotel Araneta in Cubao.

Belmonte said the city would work with Bloomberry Resorts to establish a database containing the photographs of all city government personnel. Facial recognition technology at the casino entrance will allow casino staff to prevent entry. Belmonte insisted that the system would not be fooled by wigs, masks, or hats.

According to Manila Standard, city employees will be permitted to enter the IR for other purposes.

The Solaire Resort North in Quezon City is scheduled to open on May 25. Spanning 1.3 hectares, Bloomberry’s second IR venture is expected to have 163 mass tables and 2,669 slot machines spread across four casino levels. It will feature 526 guest rooms and suites. Enrique K. Razon Junior, Bloomberry chairman and CEO, has said he expects the IR to achieve full operational capacity within two years.