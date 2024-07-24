Pronet Gaming and Betsolutions join forces to revolutionise igaming experiences

As part of the partnership, both companies will collaborate closely on various initiatives.

By joining forces with Betsolutions, Pronet Gaming aims to leverage the company’s extensive expertise in software development and technology solutions to further innovate its platform.

Press release.- Pronet Gaming has announced a strategic partnership with Betsolutions, a prominent software development company specialising in immersive gaming experiences.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, as Pronet Gaming continues to expand its capabilities and enhance its offerings in the competitive igaming space. This partnership will enable us to further strengthen our platform's capabilities and provide our clients with even more powerful tools to succeed in the dynamic igaming industry.

Alex Leese, CEO, Pronet Gaming, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Betsolutions. Their reputation for excellence in software development and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology align perfectly with our vision. This partnership will enable us to further strengthen our platform’s capabilities and provide our clients with even more powerful tools to succeed in the dynamic igaming industry.”

Betsolutions, known for its well-balanced set of technology skills and proven track record in delivering cutting-edge solutions, said in an official statement: “We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone with our new partnership with Pronet Gaming, a leading supplier in the igaming industry.”

Margarita, head of business development, Betsolutions, added: “This collaboration marks a key moment for both companies, leveraging our established presence globally. Our popular Zeppelin product will further strengthen our joint offerings and enhance the experiences for our clients.”

As part of the partnership, both companies will collaborate closely on various initiatives aimed at enhancing product development, integrating new features, and expanding market reach. This collaboration underscores Pronet Gaming’s commitment to continuously innovate and deliver exceptional value to its clients and partners.