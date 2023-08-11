Police raid unlicensed casino in Melbourne
Police raided a warehouse in Melbourne’s southeast and found a casino operating without a licence.
Australia.- Police in Melbourne have arrested a 37-year old man for allegedly running an illegal casino at a warehouse. Officers seized gaming tables, cards, poker chips, cash, phones and liquor that was allegedly being sold without a licence. Police say they found ten people gambling and 12 observing.
The man arrested is expected to face charges related to unauthorised gambling and the unlicensed sale of alcohol.
In this article:illegal gambling