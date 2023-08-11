Police raid unlicensed casino in Melbourne

Police raided a warehouse in Melbourne’s southeast and found a casino operating without a licence.

Australia.- Police in Melbourne have arrested a 37-year old man for allegedly running an illegal casino at a warehouse. Officers seized gaming tables, cards, poker chips, cash, phones and liquor that was allegedly being sold without a licence. Police say they found ten people gambling and 12 observing.

The man arrested is expected to face charges related to unauthorised gambling and the unlicensed sale of alcohol.

See also: anti-gambling campaigner pushes for total ad ban