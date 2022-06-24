Philippines: man arrested in connection with e-sabong operations

Police in Manila have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in e-sabong games despite the activity being banned by the government in May.

The Philippines.- A man has been arrested in Pasig City for alleged involvement in e-sabong operations. The man, aged 31, was reportedly looking for bettors when he was apprehended by police.

Police claim the suspect was an e-Sabong agent who facilitated online cockfighting despite President Duterte’s ban. The suspect is being held on charges of illegal gambling and violations of Republic Act 1075 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the immediate suspension of online cockfighting operations in May after receiving criticism for prioritising the economy over people. In March, 23 senators had signed Resolution No. 996 calling for a suspension of e-sabong after 31 people linked to the industry disappeared.

A few weeks ago, a report revealed that the people who disappeared were last seen at arenas operated by e-sabong firm Lucky 8 Star Quest. The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has called for the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate employees at the firm.