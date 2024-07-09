Philippines: 454 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Caraga

The Caraga Region police made the arrests between January to early July.

The Philippines.- The Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) says it carried out 238 raids and arrested 454 people allegedly involved in illegal gambling between January to July. According to a report published on Friday (July 5), police seized PHP213,789.

Brig. Gen. Alan Nazarro, the director of PRO-13, said hose arrested were involved in illegal fruit games, video karera, numbers games like swertres, last two and last three, illegal cockfighting known as tukis-tukis, card games known as tong-its, and other forms of illegal number or dice games.

According to The Philippines News Agency, the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office (PPO) made 190 people and the Agusan del Sur PPO 102.

