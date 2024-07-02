Philippine Senate to probe ex-cabinet official’s role in licensing gaming operators

The Senate has called PAGCOR’s chairman Alejandro Tengco to give details.

The Philippines.- The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will hold an inquiry into claims that a former cabinet official was allegedly involved in issuing licences to illegal gambling operators.

Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros has invited Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to attend on July 10 after he claimed a former high-ranking government official in the previous administration facilitated the grant of gaming licences to some operators that have since been raided.

According to the Philippines News Agency, Hontiveros said: “We are calling a next hearing and I hope the PAGCOR chief deems it the right forum to reveal what he knows. Whoever the ex-cabinet official turns out to be, the fact remains: POGOs are being used as a legal cover for scam hubs.” Tengco has confirmed his attendance at the Senate hearing.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said PAGCOR must disclose all the information it has. “Government officials involved in illegal and criminal activities must be held accountable,” he said. Senate president Francis Escudero said the former official should be identified in the hearing to prevent suspicion from falling on all former high-ranking cabinet officials.

