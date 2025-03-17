Philippine authorities raid scam operation in Pasay City

Some 49 foreign nationals were arrested in the raid.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Investigation (BI) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have arrested 49 foreign nationals allegedly linked to offshore gaming during a raid in Macapagal Avenue, Pasay City. The BI said it received information about an alleged online scam hub operating under the guise of a legitimate digital services and online marketing company.

Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said those arrested were found working without visas. Among those arrested were a 29-year-old from Bangladesh who was on a watchlist for suspected illegal recruitment and a 25-year-old from Pakistan who was on an alert list for suspected financial fraud. Those arrested will undergo deportation proceedings and subsequent blacklisting.

Viado said: “This successful operation is a testament to the strong collaboration between the BI and the NBI. We remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding the country from illegal foreign operations that undermine our laws and exploit our people. Our government will not tolerate any form of exploitation or fraudulent activity that harms our people and our economy.”