PAGCOR to revoke offshore gaming worker permits by year-end

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has announced that work permits for both foreign and local employees at offshore Internet Gaming Licensees will only be valid until December 31.

The announcement follows president Ferdinand Marcos’s declaration of a ban on offshore gaming operators in July. Marcos said he had made the decision after hearing pleas from senators and citizens. PAGCOR’s CEO and chairman Alejandro Tengco had initially been against the ban due to the impact on revenue and on operators’ employees.