PAGCOR provides aid for Typhoon Carina victims

PAGCOR has given more than 21,000 food and non-food relief packs to affected communities.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has handed over a consignment of more than 21,000 food and non-food relief packs to communities affected by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Tengco said PAGCOR was planning to distribute relief goods to the cities of Marikina and Navotas on Friday. It also planned to provide aid to affected towns in Bulacan, such as Calumpit and Bulakan.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said: “Even at the height of the flooding, and even before the President ordered government agencies to assist affected communities, PAGCOR employees already went to action to help those in need.

“After the heavy rains subsided and it was safe to do so, we started bringing immediate aid to flooded communities in Caloocan City on Wednesday, followed by relief operations in Valenzuela, Malabon and Malolos, Bulacan the next day.”

