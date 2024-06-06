PAGCOR chairman named Executive of the Year at GGA 2024

Alejandro H. Tengco was honoured at Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024.

The Philippines.- Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), won the Executive of the Year award at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific (GGA) 2024. The ceremony was held at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday (June 4).

Hubert Wang, president and COO of MGM China, was the runner-up for the award. Lloyd Robson, general manager for Asia at Aristocrat Gaming, and Joe Pisano, founder and CEO of Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies, were named joint third.

Tengco said the award “validated the efforts that we have been putting over the past two years. It also proved that we are leading the agency in the right direction.”

“This award inspires me to work harder so that our plans and aspirations for PAGCOR may become a reality during my tenure as chairman and CEO,” he said.

The award for Casino Operator of the Year went to Galaxy Entertainment Group and Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, with Sands as the runner-up and Wynn Resorts Macau in third place. There were several other awards.

Alejandro H. Tengco was appointed PAGCOR CEO and COO in August 2022. A former vice mayor of Malolos, Bulacan, he also worked as a special assistant of businessman Anthony “Tonyboy” Cojuangco, chairman of Tiger Resort Leisure Entertainment (TRLEI).