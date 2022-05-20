Okada Manila chairman Manuel Lazaro passes away

Tiger Resorts and Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) has announced the death of Okada Manila chairman Manuel Lazaro at the age of 87.

Philippines.- Tiger Resorts and Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI), the parent company of Okada Manila in the Philippines, has announced the passing of Okada Manila chairman Manuel Lazaro. He was aged 87.

Lazaro had chaired the TRLEI board since his appointment to the role in 2017, months after Okada Manila opened in Manila’s Entertainment City. The attorney was perhaps best known for being a close advisor to Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos during his more than two-decade reign that ended in 1986.

Lazaro is survived by his wife Rose Marie and children Menju, Chuck, Manjoy, Apple, and Michelle. The company has not yet made an announcement regarding a successor or interim chairman yet.

Tiger Resorts said in a statement: “Lazaro was one of the country’s most celebrated legal minds, having risen from the ranks to become the first career lawyer appointed as Government Corporate Counsel from 1976 to 1986 and the first GCC to be conferred by law with the emoluments, benefits, and rank of a Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals and the first Presidential Adviser for Legal Affairs (PALA) to then President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

“An inspiration to many, Justice Lazaro helped in building Okada Manila and drove it to become one of Asia’s premier casino resorts.”

Tiger said Lazaro had steered the company to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring employees of their jobs and helping in the initiatives for the company’s recovery.

“We will miss his charismatic and inspirational leadership very much. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family,” the statement concludes.