Number of online casino users in Japan doubles in one year

The official number reached a new but very low record.

Japan.- Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) has reported that the number of people using online casinos reached a record high of 279 in 2024. That might sound low, but it’s more than double the number reported in the previous year. Online casinos are not regulated in Japan, and the real numbers may be much higher, with some estimates suggesting around 3 million people gamble online, according to Kyodo News.

In a preliminary investigation, police identified 162 players and 117 dealers. These numbers are the highest recorded since 2018, when police began keeping records. Some 80 per cent of the identified gamblers (227) used their smartphones to access virtual casinos instead of visiting illegal places that offer computer access.

Although a land-based casino is in development Osaka and horse racing betting is allowed, online gambling is illegal in Japan and punishments include fines of up to JNY500,000 (US$3,282) and prison sentences of up to three years.

Osaka governor confident MGM Osaka will boost economy and bring new business opportunities

Hirofumi Yoshimura, the governor of Osaka prefecture expressed optimism that the integrated resort (IR) and casino that MGM-Orix is developing on Yumeshima island will boost the economy and bring new business opportunities.

According to local media reports, Yoshimura said: “The IR should bring new entertainment and MICE businesses to the prefecture. Those business opportunities should work together, creating synergies. The economic impact of those is considered quite huge.”

The IR is expected to cost JPY1.27tn (US$ 8.9bn) and is anticipated to generate annual revenue of JPY520bn, of which about 80 per cent is expected to come from the casino. It will also include hotels, shopping areas, convention areas and facilities. Operations are slated to commence by autumn 2030.

The development of the IR is a joint venture between the Orix Group, MGM Resorts International and several other Japanese entities as smaller-scale investors. Construction for Phase I of the complex is set to begin at the end of April. Plans for Phase II of the Yumeshima development are also being discussed, with possible additions such as a motor racing track, arena, hotel, and various entertainment options. The Osaka government said it expects Phase II opening to coincide with the launch of MGM Osaka in 2030.