MGM Cotai hosts 2024 MGM Employee Culinary Contest

Macau.- MGM has held the 2024 MGM Employee Culinary Contest at MGM COTAI in Macau. The competition aimed to showcase the culinary skills of its non-chef full-time team members and celebrate Macau’s diverse food culture.

Over a hundred team members from different countries and regions participated in the event, which was themed around hometown dishes. The competition had two categories: “Chinese Hometown Dish” and “Non-Chinese Hometown Dish.”

Sixteen contestants advanced to the final round, and Jason Wang from Table Games and Yowared Chuklang from Spa emerged as the winners in their respective categories. The panel of judges included guests such as Kenneth Feng, president and executive director of MGM China Holdings and figures from the Macau community.

Feng said: “MGM has organized various activities to encourage team members to maintain a work-life balance while enhancing our team members’ sense of belonging at work. The Employee Culinary Contest has embodied MGM’s family-like culture.

“While preparing the dishes of their hometown during the competition, the participants introduced the culture and culinary specialities of their hometown to each other, which also helped foster cultural exchange among them. Furthermore, the competition truly reflects Macau’s culinary diversity as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ where East meets West.”

