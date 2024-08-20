MGM co-organises New Greater Bay Area Youth Exchange Program

The programme aimed to support Macau’s economic diversification.

Macau.- MGM has collaborated with the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Macau Youth Development Service Center to organise the New Greater Bay Area Youth Exchange Program in Hengqin on August 14 and 15. Some 80 young people took part.

The program was intended to support Macau’s economic diversification, nurture talent and attract youth to participate in regional cooperation. Throughout the two-day exchange trip, participants learned about industrial, infrastructural, and cultural developments in Hengqin. The group visited exhibition halls, the Hengqin Culture & Art Complex, Authenmole (Zhuhai Hengqin) Traditional Chinese Medicine Health Industry Development Co. Ltd, and Zhuhai Nanometals Technology.

See also: MGM China posts revenue of US$1.02bn for Q2