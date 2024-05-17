Melco Resorts to bring back House of Dancing Water show

The show will return by the end of the year.

Macau.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced the return of its House of Dancing Water show in collaboration with Our Legacy Creations (OLC) by the end of the year. The show, created by theatre artist Franco Dragone, debuted in September 2010 and has had over 6 million viewers. It was suspended in June 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melco said it would bring the show back as part of its agreement to invest MOP11.8bn (US$1.5bn) for a new 10-year casino licence from the Macau government.

The company has recently reported operating revenue of US$1.11bn for Q1, up 55 per cent in year-on-year terms. The increase was attributed to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations driven by the recovery in inbound tourism to Macau.

The company reported operating income of US$125.4m, compared to US$0.4m in the first quarter of 2023. The group’s adjusted property earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was US$298.8m compared with US$190.8m in 2023.