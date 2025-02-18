Melco Resorts recognised as “Industry Mover” in S&P CSA report

The casino operator has received a Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) certification for Studio City Phase II.

Macau.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been named an “Industry Mover” in the casinos and gaming industry in the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. To be listed, companies must rank within the top 15 per cent of their sector and obtain a CSA score within 30 per cent of the highest-scoring company in their industry.

Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco, said, “In our goal to inspire guests by showing them a sustainable future is a better future, we are honoured to be recognised by S&P and BREEAM for our dedicated efforts towards our sustainability ethos, reflecting our commitment at every operational level and touchpoint.

“As highlighted in our sustainability strategy ‘Above & Beyond’, we will strive to continue to make a positive impact in everything we do, leading by example, and showing that it is possible to be successful while being responsible stewards of our planet and communities.”

City of Dreams Sri Lanka Phase II to open in Q3

Krishan Balendra, chairperson of John Keells Holdings (JKH), has said that Melco’s gaming operations at City of Dreams Sri Lanka are expected to open in the third quarter of 2025. Phase II of the venue also includes a 113-key Nuwa Hotel.