Marina Bay Sands, UOB and STB sign MoU for Marina Bay precinct

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands, United Overseas Bank (UOB) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to “drive awareness and strengthen visitorship” to Marina Bay precinct. Marina Bay Sands and its partners are working on programming for Christmas and Chinese New Year.

Marina Bay Sands’ Irene Lin said, “The Marina Bay precinct was enlivened in the first quarter of the year, with multiple partners coming together to bring greater vibrancy to the area and create a stellar experience for guests. This next partnership recognises that the precinct has limitless potential to compete on the world stage as a leading lifestyle and business destination. Our ongoing efforts to elevate Marina Bay Sands signal our commitment to enhance the Bay, and we look forward to working with our partners to create more compelling experiences over the long term.”