Marina Bay Sands to hold two-day career fair

The Singapore casino has over 1,200 vacancies.

Singapore.- Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will hold a recruitment fair on March 9 and 10 as it seeks to fill over 1,200 full-time, part-time and internship positions in 25 departments. Roles include butlers, call centre executives, engagement ambassadors, F&B specialists, housekeeping attendants, limousine drivers and technicians. The walk-in event will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1, Hall B.

The company said this will be the resort’s largest career fair of 2025. A new recruitment campaign titled “We Take You Above Beyond” aligns with a recently launched brand service culture programme. An event last year attracted over 3,400 attendees, with thousands of interviews conducted on the spot.

The management consulting firm Talent Plus will conduct a self-discovery workshop for jobseekers. This aims to help them discover their strengths and to choose a career path to pursue. A photo booth will also be available for job seekers to take photos for their resumes.

The company said: “As the integrated resort makes steady progress in its US$1.75bn multi-year transformation and unveils more luxury hospitality experiences, new roles have emerged including executive chef and tea master positions at Jin Ting Wan, Marina Bay Sands’ first and fully owned and operated authentic Cantonese fine dining destination that is set to debut this summer.”

Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president of human resources at Marina Bay Sands, said: “We are excited to host our annual carer fair once again and welcome talented individuals, to strengthen our over 11,800-strong diverse and inclusive workforce. The variety of roles available reflects the diverse career pathways in the hospitality industry, and reaffirms our commitment to creating attractive Jobs as one of Singapore’s largest private sector employers.”

The company added: “As part of the resort’s ongoing efforts to create a healthy pipeline of talent, students from Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) have been invited to join the masterclasses and sustainability tour, allowing them to gain exposure to the hospitality industry. They include recipients of the Sands Hospitality Scholarship, a US$1m scholarship programme between MBS and parent company Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to nurture young hospitality talent from six IHLs.”

LVS confirms loan for Marina Bay Sands expansion

LVS has announced through a company filing that MBS has secured a loan of SG$12bn (US$8.96bn). The credit facility agreement, which was executed on February 21, includes a SG$3.75bn (US$2.81bn) term loan, a SG$750m (US$560m) revolving credit facility and a SG$7.5bn (US$5.6bn) term loan facility.

The credit would partially refinance an SG$4bn (US$3bn) facility from 2019 and the development of the second phase of the MBS integrated resort, which has seen projected costs rise from an original estimate of US$3.4bn in 2019 to US$8bn.