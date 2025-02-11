Marina Bay Sands expansion delayed further

The project was originally slated to be completed by 2029.

Singapore.- Las Vegas Sands (LVS) has announced in its annual report that Marina Bay Sands’s (MBS) expansion will now be completed by June 2030 with an anticipated opening date in January 2031. That would mean a delay from the previous target completion date of July 8, 2029. The extension of the completion date will need the approval of the Singapore government.

In January, LVS agreed to pay US$1bn to Singaporean authorities after entering into an agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for changes to the project. The company said it aimed to increase the overall gaming area allocation for the expansion project, among other amendments.

The expansion plan was initially announced in 2019. It was set to include a hotel tower with luxury rooms and suites, a rooftop attraction, premium gaming areas, convention and meeting facilities and a state-of-the-art live entertainment arena with approximately 15,000 seats.

The deadline has been pushed back several times due to construction risks. The estimated cost of the project is US$8bn. LVS has reported that the renovation of Towers I and II of the IR is now complete.

A panoramic view of Marina Bay Sands.

The company said: “We are continuing with the renovation of the Tower III hotel rooms into world-class suites and other property changes at an estimated cost of approximately US$750m to be completed in phases during the first half of 2025. These renovations at Marina Bay Sands will result in a total of 1,844 rooms and suites upon completion and are substantially upgrading the overall guest experience for our premium customers, including new dining and retail experiences, and upgrading the casino floor, including introducing tower gaming, among other things. These projects are in addition to the MBS Expansion Project.”