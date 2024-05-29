Manila congressmen push for ban on offshore gambling operators

Ernix Dionisio and Irwin Tieng are calling for the ban.

The Philippines.- Manila congressmen Ernix Dionisio and Irwin Tieng have called for a ban on offshore gambling and other non-legal gambling. At the “MACHRA Balitaan” event hosted by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), the congressmen said gambling should be restricted to licensed casinos, arguing that online gambling targets vulnerable demographics such as the youth and financially disadvantaged people.

Tieng criticised telecommunications companies for promoting gambling through unsolicited text messages, urging them to clarify their involvement. He also expressed concerns about the accessibility of online gambling platforms to minors and called for stricter regulations.

Yesterday (May 28), senator Win Gatchalian introduced Senate Bill 2689, seeking to prohibit the operations of offshore gaming companies. Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, said: “The main goal is ultimately to outlaw and prohibit offshore gaming operations in the country.” He said that despite the revenue and jobs generated by the industry, a rise in criminal activities has raised significant concerns.