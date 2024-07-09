Macau’s The 13 Hotel partially reopens amid ongoing renovations

The 13 Hotel closed in 2020.

Macau.- The 13 Hotel in Seac Pai Van, Coloane, has partially reopened after being closed for four years. The 13 Hotel halted operations in February 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It continues to undergo rennovations and its future is still uncertain.

Currently, room bookings are not available on major platforms such as Agoda, Trivago, and Trip.com. However, local media reports indicate that the hotel may start accepting bookings from September.

The hotel has been hampered by a remote location and failure to obtain a gaming licence. Parent company, South Shore, declared bankruptcy and was delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023.

In March, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Macau listed the hotel for sale with an asking price of US$307m but the auction did not attract any successful bids. According to TDM Radio Macau, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said the hotel’s operating licence is set to expire by the end of the year.