Macau’s six casino operators welcome licence tender outcome

All six current casino operators in Macau have won new licences.

The existing casino operators have reasserted their commitment to the SAR’s economic diversification and future development.

Macau.- The six existing casino operators in Macau have issued statements welcoming authorities’ decision to grant them new licences under the casino concession retender. The companies have stressed their commitment to the city’s economic diversification strategy.

MGM Grand Paradise Ltd stated: “We fully devote to the Macao SAR. We will continue to develop the city with our strengths and contribute to the non-gaming industry, meanwhile making vigorous efforts in expanding the tourist markets from foreign countries.

“MGM Grand Paradise will continue to work with all sectors of the society to a new chapter in the development of tourism, leisure, and entertainment and create a milestone of ‘Integrated Tourism in Asia’.”

Andre Cheong Weng Chun, chairman of the tender committee and Secretary of Administration and Justice, said that MGM China’s proposal received the highest score in the licence tender.

Lui Che Woo, chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said: “Looking forward to the next decade, we will incorporate innovative elements and our experience to further propel Macau’s development as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.

“In addition, GEG will continue to stay true to the philosophy of ‘what is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community and support the sustainable development of the Macau community.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Committee for the Gaming Concessions Public Tender and all our team members for their constant efforts for Macau’s future. Together, let’s continue to forge ahead for a brighter future.”

Lawrence Ho, chairman and chief executive officer of Melco, commented: “We are honoured to have been selected and granted a provisional award for the concession to operate gaming in Macau and would like to thank the Macau government for running a smooth and transparent process. We are committed to Macau and its development as Asia’s premier tourist destination.”

Wynn, meanwhile, stressed that it would continue to fulfil its social responsibilities and support the moderate diversification of Macau’s economy to enhance its competitiveness in integrated leisure and tourism.

Sands China and SJM Holdings only commented to confirm the provisional awarded of gaming concessions, subject to entering into a gaming concession contract with the city. SJM noted that the government was negotiating the final terms of the concession agreements.

