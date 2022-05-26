Macau’s Million Dragon Hotel makes lay offs

Million Dragon Hotel is part of the Golden Dragon Group, which will close seven satellite casinos.

According to local media, the company is restructuring amid an uncertain outlook.

Macau.- The Million Dragon Hotel has begun to lay off employees in the midst of an economic crisis. The company, which is part of the Golden Dragon Group, has laid-off marketing employees. According to the Macao Daily News, all of those affected are local residents.

The Golden Dragon Group has four satellite casinos that will close their doors by mid-year. The group runs Casino Golden Dragon, Royal Dragon and Casino Million Dragon under SJM Holdings’ licence and Grand Dragon Casino in Taipa under Melco Resorts.

The company has said the closure of satellite casinos was due to a “tough business operating environment arising from the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.”

SJM Holdings’ executive director Angela Leong On Kei has promised that the casino operator would take care of employees who may be affected by the closure of satellite casinos linked to the company.

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, the Macau Gambling Law Amendment allows satellite casinos to continue operating even if the property on which they are located is not wholly owned by the gambling franchisee. The draft law was changed due to concerns it could cause some satellite casino owners to withdraw from the market, leading to job losses.