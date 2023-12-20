Macau IFTM launches Doctor of Business Administration programme

The Macau Institute for Tourism Studies aims to cultivate leaders.

Macau.- The Macau Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is to launch a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme in the academic year 2024/2025. It says it aims to “cultivate visionary leaders who can drive positive change and shape the future of the business and service industries” in Macau, mainland China and beyond.

With a focus on “innovation, industry relevance, and global perspectives,” the programme integrates academic study, research methodologies and practical application. It will provide Chinese and English options, and students will be able to decide whether to choose a specialisation based on their study needs.

Specialisations include International Hospitality Management, International Event Management, and Digital Marketing and Analytics. The normal study duration is three years. Students will be able to finish eight courses within two years (6 core courses and 2 elective courses) and complete a doctoral thesis and defence in the third year to meet requirements.