Macau government takes back jockey club site

The government plans to create a multifunctional venue.

Macau.- Almost a month and a half after the last race was held, the Macau government has taken back the land that housed the Macau Jockey Club (MJC). The order, issued by the secretary for transport and public works and published in the Government Gazette on Thursday (May 16), reverts the concession of the 362,000 square-metre plot held by Macau Horse Race Co without compensation to the former horse racing concessionaire.

Chief executive Ho Iat Seng has said that the land will be used for a multifunctional venue, ruling out prospects of constructing casino resorts or residential structures.

The MJC ended its operations on April 1 after more than 40 years in operation. The last races were held before a turnout of approximately 3,000 spectators. The government had announced the termination of the concession contract in January noting that the club had been facing financial difficulties for years.