Macau gaming operators present non-gaming investments for 2024

Macau.- The six gaming operators from Macau presented their non-gaming investments for 2024 to government officials at a meeting held by the Tourism Development Council on Thursday. Plans include new gastronomy options, immersive themed entertainment facilities, international-level concerts and exhibitions, integrated medical service centres, urban revitalisation and sports events.

The projects are in line with the government’s “1 + 4” economic diversification development strategy, as stated in a press release from the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO). Representatives from the gaming companies also elaborated on their revitalisation plans for Macau’s old districts.

According to the 2024 budget plan, the government intends to spend MOP235m (US$29.2m) next year to boost the international tourist market. The head of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, stated that a significant portion of the budget would be allocated to airline and hotel deals along with various promotional programs.