Macau gaming operators donate to aid Gansu quake victims

Macau.- Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM China, Sands China, SJM Resorts, and Wynn Macau have announced donations amounting to MOP 10m (US$1.25m) each (MOP 60m in total) to support earthquake relief efforts in China’s Gansu and Qinghai provinces.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Gansu late Monday, resulting in 137 deaths and leaving 900 injured. In Gansu, authorities reported 115 confirmed deaths and 784 injuries, while neighbouring Qinghai reported 22 deaths and 198 injuries. A dozen people remain missing. The earthquake was the most devastating the country has experienced in years and caused damage to 207,000 homes.

Gaming operators’ contributions are being facilitated through the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR.