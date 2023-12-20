Macau expects hotel occupancy rate of up to 90% for Christmas and New Year

A large number of tourists are expected to visit Macau for the festive season.

Macau.- The hospitality industry expects hotel occupancy rates to reach up to 90 per cent during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Cheung Kin Chung, president of the Macau Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association told TDM hotels were already more than 60 per cent booked. Cheung said he believed that spending would rise as festive events launch.

Macau’s average hotel occupancy rate for the first 10 months of the year was 80.9 per cent, according to official figures. Daily arrivals have averaged around 76,000 but are expected to reach around 100,000 during the Christmas and New Year period.

