Macau casinos reopen after super typhoon Saola moves away

Macau’s six casinos were forced to close their doors on Friday afternoon.

Macau.- Macau’s casinos were closed from 11pm on Friday night until 8am on Saturday morning under an order issued by Macau’s chief executive due to Super Typhoon Saola. The decision to allow the casinos to reopen was made after the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau lowered the threat from signal 10 to 8 at 6am.

An executive order published in the Official Gazette on Saturday morning allowed the reopening of Macau-Zhuhai border checkpoints which had also been closed since Friday evening. The super typhoon Saola continues to move away from Macau and is gradually weakening.