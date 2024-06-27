LuckyStreak announces a new partnership with Ethereal Gaming

The deal means LuckyStreak’s content aggregation API, LuckyConnect, will welcome Ethereal’s games portfolio.

Press release.- LuckyStreak, the Riga-based igaming services provider established in 2014 has added another game provider to its content aggregation solution: Ethereal Gaming.

The deal means LuckyStreak’s content aggregation API, LuckyConnect, will welcome Ethereal’s diverse games portfolio and will be available to its network of over 1000 online casinos worldwide

Ethereal is the fourth major content provider to join LuckyConnect in 2024, marking an uptick in new content partners, powered by its recently launched Universal Provider API (UPAPI).

Ethereal Gaming, founded in 2023 by industry veterans, is a tech-centric company dedicated to delivering technology solutions to its partners. Focused on the online casino space, Ethereal Gaming offers a diverse range of products.

In addition, Ethereal Gaming is made up of three brands: Ethereal Gaming is the main brand and also the brand for technology solutions; sport slots and Xin Gaming, themed slots for the Asia market.

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak commercial director said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ethereal to LuckyConnect, our content-rich aggregation solution. It’s a real win-win: for LuckyConnect customers it’s the addition of unique content and a solid pipeline based on years of industry knowledge. For Ethereal, boosting their reach to our growing customer base of operators and leading platforms is a great early step in their development. For our players, it means even more great games.”

Iñaki Fernandez, Ethereal co-founder and CTO added: “It’s been an incredible first year for Ethereal, and we’re delighted with what we have achieved. We have made some invaluable partnerships, and LuckyStreak, an established player, provider and aggregator in igaming, we’re really pushing on. We see this as a fantastic opportunity to take our content and solutions to our core audience, at scale, with a highly professional and well-connected partner”.